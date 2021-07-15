Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $56,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,298,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,254,086 shares of company stock valued at $323,938,307. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,527. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

