Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,786,277 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $147,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $119.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

