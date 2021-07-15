Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 1,523,264 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523,264 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 3.1% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of CrowdStrike worth $371,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.10 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.42.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,670 shares of company stock worth $38,362,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.