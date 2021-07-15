Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 3,105,569 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,382,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105,569 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming comprises about 2.1% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Penn National Gaming worth $249,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $32,293,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.00. 22,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,248. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.