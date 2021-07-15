Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 82,588 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,588 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Coupa Software worth $127,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,210,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

COUP stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $249.41. 3,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.07. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

