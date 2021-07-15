Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Takes $10.43 Million Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 998,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,433,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBA. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,322,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,744,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $7,315,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth about $5,912,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TBA traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.