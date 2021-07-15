Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,912,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Affirm as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $4,203,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $57.79. 28,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,290. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

