Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Position Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPM opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

