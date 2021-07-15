Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$56.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.96. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6440588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

