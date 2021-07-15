Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,002 ($39.22). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 2,936 ($38.36), with a volume of 560,161 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTB. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,180.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09.

In other Whitbread news, insider Horst Baier acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00). Also, insider David Atkins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, for a total transaction of £32,390 ($42,317.74).

About Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

