Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.03.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 82,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.