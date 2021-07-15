WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $647.71 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $647.71 million and $4.76 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00041096 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007532 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003055 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 932,051,470 coins and its circulating supply is 732,051,469 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

