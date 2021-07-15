Whiteheart Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $526,980.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $610.24 or 0.01922752 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00114595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00147871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.88 or 0.99791386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.72 or 0.01004228 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

