William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BECN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 202,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $36,587,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

