William Borden James Sells 20,000,000 Shares of Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) Stock

Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) insider William Borden James sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £200,000 ($261,301.28).

Shares of LON BIH opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £769,037.50 and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.45. Boston International Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09).

About Boston International

Boston International Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or business operating in the foreign exchange sector. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

