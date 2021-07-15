Wing (WING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.50 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Wing has a total market cap of $28.15 million and $9.50 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.96 or 0.00050878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00041062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00113913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00148445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,316.10 or 0.99846026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,888,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,900 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

