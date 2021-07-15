WINk (WIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00253518 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

