WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Down 1.6%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.74 and last traded at $54.26. 338,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 435,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

