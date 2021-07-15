WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMCB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,032 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,351,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCB opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

