WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund makes up about 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned 14.86% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

