Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.
