WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $961 million-1.009 billion less repair payments, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.10.

WNS stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49. WNS has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

