Woodcoin Trading Down 30.9% This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $392,453.98 and $51,048.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,921.45 or 0.06042098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.11 or 0.01437393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00396084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00137219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.78 or 0.00621914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00404417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.02 or 0.00317654 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

