Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.70. 10,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,845. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 331,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $75,010,005.00. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 767,025 shares of company stock worth $177,065,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.