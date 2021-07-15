Workhorse Group Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Workhorse Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13).

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%.

WKHS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.71. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

