Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.79. 35,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,847,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several research firms recently commented on WKHS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 2.71.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $17,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

