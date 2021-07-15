WOWswap (WOW) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. WOWswap has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $43,452.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00016147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00113912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00147906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,735.47 or 0.99793589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.01007314 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap's official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

