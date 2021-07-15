Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches Market Cap of $191,574.95 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00009178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $191,574.95 and $332.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00113279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00148790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,844.04 or 1.00091489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.00998459 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

