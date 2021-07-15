Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $31,745.17 or 0.99999460 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.23 billion and approximately $180.94 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 196,275 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.