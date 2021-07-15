Wrapped BNB Price Tops $320.45 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $320.45 or 0.01007881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $840.23 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00114188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00148060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,785.20 or 0.99971470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,477,951 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

