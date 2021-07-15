Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $187.92 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $187.92 or 0.00592515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $360,985.01 and approximately $188.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00112376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00149146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.11 or 1.00208985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

