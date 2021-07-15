WSFS Financial (WSFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSFS opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

