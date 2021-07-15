WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Up 155.6% in June

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WVFC opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.67. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 19.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WVS Financial stock. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. M3F Inc. owned 0.61% of WVS Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

