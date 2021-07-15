Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.74). Xencor also reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNCR opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

