Xend Finance One Day Volume Reaches $521,043.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $521,043.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00114188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00148060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,785.20 or 0.99971470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.01007881 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

