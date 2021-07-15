Xion Finance Price Hits $0.0808 on Major Exchanges (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $269,290.40 and approximately $59,147.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00114761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00151724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,885.54 or 0.99871132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.01002207 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,332,986 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

