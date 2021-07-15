xRhodium Price Tops $1.11 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $108.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005855 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004873 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00034310 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001068 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001346 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.