XSGD (XSGD) One Day Volume Tops $246,687.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and $246,687.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00110388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00150230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,981.62 or 1.00229983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,294,099 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

