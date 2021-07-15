Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.29 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06), with a volume of 8,635,025 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.29. The company has a market cap of £36.76 million and a P/E ratio of -21.75.

In related news, insider Colin Bird acquired 1,000,000 shares of Xtract Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

