Xueyan Wang Sells 30,407 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,233,916.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $320,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.