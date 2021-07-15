Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of YMAB opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,838,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,471 shares of company stock worth $10,041,359. 31.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

