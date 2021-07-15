Yaupon Capital Management LP Sells 118,000 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Yaupon Capital Management LP trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the period. EQT accounts for approximately 4.0% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of EQT worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

