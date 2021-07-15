YENTEN (YTN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $88,064.08 and approximately $13.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,947.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,948.68 or 0.06099669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.01445488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00398481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00135951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.35 or 0.00623986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00405257 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00318899 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

