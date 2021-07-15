Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,821,000. Bill.com accounts for about 0.7% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,513. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -226.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.87 and a 52 week high of $197.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.