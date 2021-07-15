Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Sells 775,522 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,856,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,522 shares during the period. Bilibili makes up approximately 23.6% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.56% of Bilibili worth $519,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI traded up $4.43 on Thursday, hitting $113.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,096. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

