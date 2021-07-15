Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,634 ($21.35). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.25), with a volume of 16,078 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,578.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76. The stock has a market cap of £906.38 million and a P/E ratio of -22.73.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

