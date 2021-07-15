Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.98. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 122,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,145. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $94.29 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

