Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.69.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

