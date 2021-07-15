Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 854,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 1,671,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

