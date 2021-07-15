Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.28). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CuriosityStream.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CURI opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.36. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
