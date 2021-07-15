Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.28). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.

CURI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURI opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.36. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

